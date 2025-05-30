All Sections
UK intelligence analyses Russia's large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine last weekend

Mariya YemetsFriday, 30 May 2025, 17:15
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia launched over 900 drones against Ukraine over the course of three nights of aerial attacks from 23 to 26 May. This marked the largest combined attack in recent months and the most extensive use of loitering munitions since the war began.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 30 May on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence reports that Russia’s nighttime attacks from 23 to 26 May constituted the most extensive use of loitering munitions against Ukraine since the war began. These drone strikes were coupled with other weapons used by Russian forces, with many targeting Kyiv.

In total, Russia used more than 900 attack drones over the course of these three days. Moreover, strategic aircraft were employed to launch missiles on 25 and 26 May, marking the first instance of those warplanes being used on two consecutive days since August 2024.

UK intelligence also noted that the previous use of Russian Long-Range Aviation (LRA) for a combined aerial attack occurred on 24 April.

"Russia's post-strike rebuilding of its stockpile enables LRA to sit ready to conduct strikes such as these with little to no notice, at a time of Russia’s choosing," the update concludes.

Background:

  • One of the previous UK Defence Intelligence updates mentioned Russian general Sergei Surovikin, who disappeared after Yevgeny Prigozhin's death and recently appeared in a photo posted by the Russian Embassy in Algeria. [Prigozhin was the Wagner Group financier who led a failed mutiny in June 2023, during which he accused Russia’s military leadership of betraying Wagner fighters and briefly advanced towards Moscow before standing down after negotiations – ed.]
  • Earlier, UK intelligence suggested that Russia could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine in 2025.

UKdefence intelligencemissile strike
