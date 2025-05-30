Ukraine's foreign minister calls for sanctions after Russia's UN threats

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for a strong response to a statement by Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, who has declared that Moscow intends to fight "as long as necessary".

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha drew attention to statements made by Nebenzya at a UN Security Council meeting, where he affirmed Russia’s intention "to continue and step up military activities as long as necessary".

"When the entire world insists that it is time to stop the killing immediately and engage in meaningful diplomacy, Russia uses the highest fora to spew such belligerent rhetoric," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Sybiha called Nebenzya’s words a "slap in the face to all who advocate for peace. Not just Ukraine but also the United States, European countries, China, Brazil, and others".

"We demand a response to Russia’s arrogant statements, which undermine the peace process," Sybiha emphasised. "We insist that the pressure on Moscow be increased already now. They do not understand normal attitude or diplomatic language; it is time to speak to them in the language of sanctions and increased support for Ukraine."

Background:

On Friday 30 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United States, European countries and all allies to show greater resolve in confronting Russian aggression after another night of Russian attacks, particularly on Kharkiv.

Amid recent Russian statements and increased aerial terror against Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has said he is considering additional sanctions against Russia.

Yet Trump said recently that he is refraining from imposing sanctions on Russia because he believes it could "screw up" the making of a "deal".

