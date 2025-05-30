Two civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast

A cloud of smoke in the sky. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops launched two missile attacks on the village of Vasyshcheve in Kharkiv Oblast on 30 May, injuring two civilians.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As of now, two people have been reported injured. The medics are providing all the necessary treatment."

Details: Eight houses were damaged in the Russian attack.

