Two civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Friday, 30 May 2025, 21:11
Russian troops launched two missile attacks on the village of Vasyshcheve in Kharkiv Oblast on 30 May, injuring two civilians.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "As of now, two people have been reported injured. The medics are providing all the necessary treatment."
Advertisement:
Details: Eight houses were damaged in the Russian attack.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!