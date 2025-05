The Russians conducted drone strikes on premises belonging to a civilian business on the night of 30-31 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Izium came under enemy drone attack.

Explosions were heard in the city."

Details: Early reports by Syniehubov indicate a hit on the territory of a civilian business.

