Russia may be preparing new strikes with strategic aircraft on Ukraine

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has stated that there are "signs that Russia is preparing new strikes using strategic aircraft".

Source: Kovalenko on Telegram

Details: Kovalenko made this statement in response to US President Donald Trump's comments, who has once again said he was "surprised" and "disappointed" by the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine which were preventing a swift conclusion of a "deal".

Quote from Kovalenko: "The fact is that there are currently signs that Russia is preparing new strikes using strategic aircraft in the future."

Details: Kovalenko added that this is "a method Moscow has been using since the Minsk agreements".

Quote from Kovalenko: "Here, I believe it's important to turn disappointment into what the Russians call a 'zhestkaya opleukha' [a hard slap in the face] to Putin."

