All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia may be preparing new strikes with strategic aircraft on Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 05:12
Russia may be preparing new strikes with strategic aircraft on Ukraine
Russian Tu-95MS. Photo: TASS

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has stated that there are "signs that Russia is preparing new strikes using strategic aircraft".

Source: Kovalenko on Telegram

Details: Kovalenko made this statement in response to US President Donald Trump's comments, who has once again said he was "surprised" and "disappointed" by the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine which were preventing a swift conclusion of a "deal".

Advertisement:

Quote from Kovalenko: "The fact is that there are currently signs that Russia is preparing new strikes using strategic aircraft in the future."

Details: Kovalenko added that this is "a method Moscow has been using since the Minsk agreements".

Quote from Kovalenko: "Here, I believe it's important to turn disappointment into what the Russians call a 'zhestkaya opleukha' [a hard slap in the face] to Putin."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian warNational Security and Defence Councilattack
Advertisement:
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day
"The most inadequate actor in the world": Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"
German foreign minister: We are no longer in state of clear peace with Russia
RECENT NEWS
13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
12:36
EU sees China-Russia threat as greatest challenge in world – Bloomberg
12:32
Sumy Oblast's border area becomes main focus of Russian attacks – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
12:07
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring three people
11:44
Russian hackers target Greek company
11:18
Ukrainian paratroopers release footage showing capture of Russian soldiers
10:39
Lithuania does not expect significant results from Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
10:21
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
09:48
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
09:27
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: