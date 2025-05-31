All Sections
Russian guided bomb attack kills child in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 06:28
Russian guided bomb attack kills child in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The scene of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have attacked a frontline village in the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs, killing a nine-year-old girl and injuring a 16-year-old boy.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A nine-year-old girl has been killed and a 16-year-old boy injured. 

This is the aftermath of the enemy attack on a frontline village in the Polohy district."

Details: Fedorov stated that the Russians had targeted residential buildings with guided bombs.

One house was destroyed. Several other houses, cars and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.

Zaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualtieschildren
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
