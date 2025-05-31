Russian guided bomb attack kills child in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The scene of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have attacked a frontline village in the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs, killing a nine-year-old girl and injuring a 16-year-old boy.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A nine-year-old girl has been killed and a 16-year-old boy injured.

Advertisement:

This is the aftermath of the enemy attack on a frontline village in the Polohy district."

Details: Fedorov stated that the Russians had targeted residential buildings with guided bombs.

One house was destroyed. Several other houses, cars and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!