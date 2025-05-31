Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldier and self-propelled artillery vehicle. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded and 54 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 987,330 (+1,250) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,867 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 22,652 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,475 (+54) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,400 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,173 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

336 (+0) helicopters;

38,215 (+145) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,265 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

50,198 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

