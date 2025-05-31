All Sections
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 07:22
Ukrainian soldier and self-propelled artillery vehicle. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded and 54 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 987,330 (+1,250) military personnel;
  • 10,867 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,652 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,475 (+54) artillery systems;
  • 1,400 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,173 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 38,215 (+145) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,265 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,198 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Russo-Ukrainian warCasualtiesRussia
