All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia kills Kherson resident in nighttime attack

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 07:34
Russia kills Kherson resident in nighttime attack
Kherson. Stock photo: Dmytro Larin for Ukrainska Pravda

A 66-year-old man has been killed in a nighttime Russian attack on the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another resident of Kherson has been killed due to Russian aggression."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russians had attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city overnight.

A 66-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the strike.

Prokudin later added in his report for the past day that three people had been killed and another ten injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian aggression.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersonattackRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
"The most inadequate actor in the world": Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Kherson
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson
Russian drone attacks utility workers in Kherson, injuring six of them – photo
Kherson partially without power because of Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
10:21
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
09:48
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
09:27
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
08:52
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
08:27
Six killed and over 10 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy and Donetsk oblasts on Friday
07:34
Russia kills Kherson resident in nighttime attack
07:22
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day
06:28
Russian guided bomb attack kills child in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
05:12
Russia may be preparing new strikes with strategic aircraft on Ukraine
04:10
Russians hit business in Izium
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: