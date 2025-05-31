Russia kills Kherson resident in nighttime attack

A 66-year-old man has been killed in a nighttime Russian attack on the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another resident of Kherson has been killed due to Russian aggression."

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russians had attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city overnight.

A 66-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the strike.

Prokudin later added in his report for the past day that three people had been killed and another ten injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian aggression.

