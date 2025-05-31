All Sections
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 09:27
Front line in Sumy Oblast. Photo: deepstatemap

Given the constant threat to the lives of civilians due to attacks, the local authorities have ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents from 11 more settlements in the Sumy district.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Evacuation is being carried out from the following settlements:

  • Horobivka (Richky hromada)
  • Shtanivka, Voronivka and Yanchenky (Bilopillia hromada)
  • Tsymbalivka and Shkurativka (Vorozhba hromada)
  • Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spaske and Kapitanivka (Mykolaivka hromada). [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The authorities promise to provide transport, humanitarian aid, temporary accommodation and social benefits to all those in need.

Quote: "I urge residents not to delay their decision to evacuate. Remaining in a zone of constant danger is a direct threat to your life and health.

A total of 213 settlements in Sumy Oblast are subject to mandatory evacuation.

The enemy continues to terrorise the border area, and our collective task is to save every life."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

