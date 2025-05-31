Lithuania does not expect significant results from Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys believes that the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine will be unlikely to result in significant achievements.

Source: European Pravda; LRT, a Lithuanian public broadcaster

"It depends on the intentions and mood of the Russian delegation [at the talks - ed.]. If they are the same as last time, we know how it all ended. There was no real desire to negotiate and therefore no significant results related to the ceasefire. This will likely also be the case this time," the Lithuanian foreign minister said on Friday during a visit to Madrid.

Budrys said striving for a ceasefire to be implemented "unconditionally and immediately" is necessary.

"Only alongside the ceasefire can normal, full-fledged negotiations on ending the aggression take place. Both the United States and Europe must participate in such negotiations. There must be some results. (...) What we see now is just an imitation. Will Monday show that it is not an imitation? Most likely not, and that is why Ukrainians need even more support," Budrys said.

Russia declared that it wants another round of Istanbul talks with Ukraine on Monday 2 June, where its delegation will present a "memorandum" outlining Russia's proposals regarding a ceasefire and an end to the war.

Meanwhile, officials in Kyiv stated that to reach any outcomes during the talks, they must first read over the Russian "memorandum".

