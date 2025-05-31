All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German chancellor to travel to US to meet with Trump

Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 31 May 2025, 19:42
German chancellor to travel to US to meet with Trump
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Washington next week for his first visit since taking office, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, citing the German government press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz will travel to the US on 4 May for his first visit under the new German government. His meeting with Trump is set for Thursday 5 June, followed by a joint press conference.

Advertisement:

At the meeting with Trump, they will discuss the Russo-Ukrainian war, the situation in the Middle East and trade issues.

Background:

  • Merz has repeatedly engaged in public disputes with the US administration, particularly after criticism from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance regarding the classification of the far-right Alternative for Germany party as right-wing extremist.
  • Merz stressed that neither Germany nor he personally interfered in the US election campaign or supported any candidate, and he expects the same attitude from the American administration.
  • This week, the German chancellor stated that Europe is ready to fight for its fundamental values – freedom and democracy – thus responding to repeated criticism of the EU by the Trump administration and, in particular, Vice President Vance’s infamous speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia's intentions for Istanbul meeting remain vague and frivolous
Kyiv mayor accuses Zelenskyy of authoritarianism amid corruption scandal
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
All News
Trump
Trump "very disappointed" by Russian strikes on Ukraine
Zelenskyy-Putin-Trump meeting may take place after second Istanbul talks, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian foreign minister: Ukraine will welcome Trump joining meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin
RECENT NEWS
20:36
Zelenskyy: Kursk operation keeps Russian troops from being active in Ukraine
20:22
Zelenskyy: Russia's intentions for Istanbul meeting remain vague and frivolous
19:42
German chancellor to travel to US to meet with Trump
18:31
US didn't do enough to stop war in 2014, says former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo
18:29
DeepState: Russians capture new territory near Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast
16:52
One killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast
16:02
Kyiv mayor accuses Zelenskyy of authoritarianism amid corruption scandal
15:52
EU condemns Georgia's foreign agents law as threat to democracy
15:50
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi wins bronze at European Championships
14:51
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: