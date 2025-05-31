German chancellor to travel to US to meet with Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Washington next week for his first visit since taking office, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, citing the German government press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz will travel to the US on 4 May for his first visit under the new German government. His meeting with Trump is set for Thursday 5 June, followed by a joint press conference.

At the meeting with Trump, they will discuss the Russo-Ukrainian war, the situation in the Middle East and trade issues.

Background:

Merz has repeatedly engaged in public disputes with the US administration, particularly after criticism from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance regarding the classification of the far-right Alternative for Germany party as right-wing extremist.

Merz stressed that neither Germany nor he personally interfered in the US election campaign or supported any candidate, and he expects the same attitude from the American administration.

This week, the German chancellor stated that Europe is ready to fight for its fundamental values – freedom and democracy – thus responding to repeated criticism of the EU by the Trump administration and, in particular, Vice President Vance’s infamous speech at the Munich Security Conference.

