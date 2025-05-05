All Sections
Russia holds military-themed parade featuring seven-year-old children – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 May 2025, 09:28
A children’s military parade in Russia. Photo: The Insider

A children’s parade called Great-grandchildren of Victory has taken place in Russia’s Vladivostok, featuring 1,500 primary school children dressed in uniforms representing various branches of the military.

Source: Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Primorsky Krai, on Telegram; Russian media outlets The Insider and Nastoyashcheye Vremya (Current Time)

Quote from Kozhemyako: "The first children’s parade in history was held in the capital of the Russian Far East. More than 1,500 primary school pupils from across Primorsky Krai marched in parade formations symbolising different branches of the military and volunteer units."

A children’s military parade in Russia.
Photo: The Insider

Details: Russian media outlets report that groups of first-grade pupils represented motorised infantry, tank crews, missile troops, artillerymen, engineers, signal corps, border guards, sailors, paratroopers and foot soldiers.

 
A children’s military parade in Russia.
Photo: The Insider

Units from radiation, chemical and biological defence troops, air and missile defence forces, Aerospace Forces and the medical service were also represented.  

 
A children’s military parade in Russia.
Photo: The Insider

The parade was commanded by Russian servicemen and former combatants. The audience included children from North Korea.

A children’s military parade in Russia.
Photo: The Insider

The governor said the event was "grand", that he was "proud" of the children, and that he was grateful to their parents and teachers.

He justified the presence of North Korean schoolchildren by claiming that troops from North Korea had "helped Russians" in their war of aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "Units from the Korean People’s Army actively participated in the defeat of Ukrainian militants (as Russians refer to the Ukrainian armed forces, which are defending their country from Russia’s invasion – ed.) in Kursk Oblast. They demonstrated courage and bravery… We will always be grateful to the Korean fighters."

Background:

