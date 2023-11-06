All Sections
Russians in Crimea teach Ukrainian children to throw grenades and remove booby traps

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 6 November 2023, 13:36
Russians in Crimea teach Ukrainian children to throw grenades and remove booby traps
screenshot: VESTI KRYM MEDIA

Military training has been organised for children, including those from Ukrainian regions occupied after the full-scale invasion, in occupied Crimea.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty); Vesti Krym media; Yunarmiya (Young Army Cadets) website.

Details: The story by Rossiya-1 TV channel is focused on the "School of Young Commanders", organised by the Yunarmiya movement in Crimea. Children are taught to walk through the forest, remove booby traps, fire and throw grenades, Krym.Realii reports.

SCREENSHOT: VESTI KRYM MEDIA

The story states that it is about teenagers aged 14–15. In total, about 230 children took part in the "training", 70 of them from the regions of Ukraine occupied after the full-scale invasion.

For reference: Yunarmiya, or Young Army Cadets, is a Russian youth military and patriotic organisation founded by the Ministry of Defence of Russia. The movement is under the sanctions of the USA, Ukraine and several other countries. Participation in the organisation is defined as "voluntary"; however, as human rights defenders Crimea SOS note, children and school administrations must join it in various ways. The organisation's website reads that more than 1 million children, including 30,000 from Crimea, are part of the movement.

Ukrainian human rights defenders have repeatedly drawn attention to the militarised format of raising children in Crimea.

 
KRYM.REALII. SCREENSHOT: RUSSIA-1

Background: 

  • 48 children have been forcibly taken from the Kherson orphanage to Crimea in October 2022.
  • In general, the Russians have repeatedly announced the so-called evacuation of children to Crimea from the territories occupied after the full-scale invasion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeapropagandaoccupation
