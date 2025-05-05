Ukrainian Air Force strikes UAV command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Monday, 5 May 2025, 18:39
Ukraine’s Air Force struck a command post of Russian UAV units in Kursk Oblast on Sunday, 4 May, killing up to 20 Russian servicemen.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "On 4 May, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a command post of enemy UAV units near the village of Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast.
The crews of unmanned reconnaissance and attack drones were based there. As a result of the strike, up to 20 occupiers were killed and their equipment was destroyed."
Details: No details were given on the type of weapons used in the attack.
Background:
- On 5 May, residents of several Sumy Oblast settlements near the border with Russia – Bilopillia and Vorozhba – were asked to urgently evacuate.
- On 26 April, Ukraine’s General Staff stressed that statements by Russian senior leadership claiming the fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast had ended do not reflect reality.
- Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the Kursk operation, which has lasted for 9 months, has achieved most of its goals, and the buffer zone created by the Armed Forces remained relevant.
