Ukrainian Air Force strikes UAV command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Force struck a command post of Russian UAV units in Kursk Oblast on Sunday, 4 May, killing up to 20 Russian servicemen.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 4 May, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a command post of enemy UAV units near the village of Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The crews of unmanned reconnaissance and attack drones were based there. As a result of the strike, up to 20 occupiers were killed and their equipment was destroyed."

Details: No details were given on the type of weapons used in the attack.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 5 May, residents of several Sumy Oblast settlements near the border with Russia – Bilopillia and Vorozhba – were asked to urgently evacuate.

On 26 April, Ukraine’s General Staff stressed that statements by Russian senior leadership claiming the fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast had ended do not reflect reality.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the Kursk operation, which has lasted for 9 months, has achieved most of its goals, and the buffer zone created by the Armed Forces remained relevant.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!