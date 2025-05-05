Trump on Putin's "three-day ceasefire": It doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot

US President Donald Trump has said that the "three-day ceasefire" announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin is "a lot" in comparison to what was before.

Source: European Pravda citing Trump's remarks during his conversation with journalists at the White House on 5 May.

Details: Trump, while talking about the "peace efforts" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, said that "we are in a good position right now to settle [an agreement – ed..]" and that both sides are striving to do so.

"As you know, President Putin just announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn’t sound like much, but it's a lot if you knew where we started from," he stated. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Trump also explained that he believes Russia had not previously been ready for any type of "ceasefire" as his predecessor, Joe Biden, "for three years didn't speak to Putin".

Background:

Putin announced another truce in the Russo-Ukrainian war ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations. It is set to begin at midnight on 8 May and last until midnight on 11 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg previously rejected Putin's declared proposal of a "three-day ceasefire", stating that the US wants a long-term ceasefire.

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the three-day ceasefire announced by Putin to mark Victory Day is intended to show Russia's alleged openness to any agreements and to limit Ukraine's long-range strikes, while not worsening its position on the front line.

