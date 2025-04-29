Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, has rejected a three-day ceasefire proposal from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, stating that Washington is seeking a long-term truce in Ukraine.

Source: Kellogg on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg, commenting on the progress of the peace talks in recent days, expressed confidence that the United States is "in a pretty good position when it comes to the Ukrainians".

"And a three-day ceasefire is absurd," he said, commenting on Putin's proposed 8-10 May ceasefire.

Kellogg stressed that Trump favours a comprehensive "sea, air, land, infrastructure" ceasefire for a minimum of 30 days, "and then we can extend that".

"And when you look at everything that the Ukrainians are willing to work with, now it's over to the Russians, over to Putin," Trump's special envoy noted. "We've got one side and you need to come to the other side. And I think we are close."

Background:

Putin announced another truce in the Russo-Ukrainian war ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations. It is set to begin at midnight on 8 May and last until midnight on 11 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the three-day ceasefire announced by the Kremlin is not enough, but a just and lasting peace is needed.

UK Defence Intelligence believes the three-day truce announced by Putin to mark Victory Day is aimed at portraying Russia as open to negotiations and at curbing Ukraine's long-range strikes, without compromising Russia’s positions on the front lines.

