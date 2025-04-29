All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 29 April 2025, 19:27
Putin's proposal for three-day truce is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, has rejected a three-day ceasefire proposal from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, stating that Washington is seeking a long-term truce in Ukraine.

Source: Kellogg on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg, commenting on the progress of the peace talks in recent days, expressed confidence that the United States is "in a pretty good position when it comes to the Ukrainians".

Advertisement:

"And a three-day ceasefire is absurd," he said, commenting on Putin's proposed 8-10 May ceasefire.

Kellogg stressed that Trump favours a comprehensive "sea, air, land, infrastructure" ceasefire for a minimum of 30 days, "and then we can extend that".

"And when you look at everything that the Ukrainians are willing to work with, now it's over to the Russians, over to Putin," Trump's special envoy noted. "We've got one side and you need to come to the other side. And I think we are close."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Putin announced another truce in the Russo-Ukrainian war ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations. It is set to begin at midnight on 8 May and last until midnight on 11 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the three-day ceasefire announced by the Kremlin is not enough, but a just and lasting peace is needed.
  • UK Defence Intelligence believes the three-day truce announced by Putin to mark Victory Day is aimed at portraying Russia as open to negotiations and at curbing Ukraine's long-range strikes, without compromising Russia’s positions on the front lines.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

USARussiaceasefire
Advertisement:
Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
Russians push towards border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – Ukraine's defence forces
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
All News
USA
Australia delays handover of decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to US opposition – ABC
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says
White House reacts to Putin's "truce": Trump wants permanent ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
20:51
It's unconstructive to allow Ukraine and Moldova to be separated on their way to EU, says senior Kyiv official
20:38
Melitopol native sentenced to 27 years in Russian prison for attempting to poison military graduates
20:32
Man convicted in Latvia over fighting for Russia in Ukraine
20:16
EXPLAINERHow Trump is leaving the US exposed to foreign interference
19:27
Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg
19:22
Kyiv and Budapest agree to hold consultations to unblock Ukraine's movement to EU
18:42
Trump is "running out of patience" with Russia, Finnish president says
18:20
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Putin's announcement of 9 May ceasefire
18:08
Viktoriia Project: a story of captivity and torture endured by journalist Roshchyna
18:07
New 17th EU sanctions package against Russia not expected until late May, says Zelenskyy's sanctions commissioner
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: