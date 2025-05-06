Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: 20 hits, four people injured – video

The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of 5-6 May. Twenty hits have been recorded in different districts of the city within two hours. Four people have been reported injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Kharkiv was under a large-scale attack by enemy drones for two hours. Seventeen strikes on the city were recorded during this time. Four districts of Kharkiv were targeted – Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialnyi.

Early reports indicated that two people had been injured."

Details: Terekhov said one of the strikes had caused a fire at one of the city's largest markets in the Kyivskyi district.

Dmytro Yatsychenko, Head of the department of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, reported that Russian drones had hit business premises, a shopping centre and homes.

Later, Terekhov added that Kharkiv had been hit 20 times by Shahed drones in four city districts across eight locations.

Updated: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 06:47 that the number of injured had risen to four.

"A 59-year-old man and a 44-year-old man also suffered acute stress reactions," he added.

Background: It was earlier reported that a Russian Shahed drone had struck a densely populated area of Kharkiv, resulting in a house catching fire.

