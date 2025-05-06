Russian troops execute three Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops have executed three captured Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Investigators have determined that three Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were performing combat missions at a position near the village of Novopil in the Velyka Novosilka hromada of the Volnovakha district on 3 May. Russian troops surrounded the Ukrainian defenders during an assault, forcing them to lay down their arms and surrender. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Upon realising that the Ukrainians could not resist, Russian troops executed them with automatic weapons.

Quote: "The intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime.

Urgent investigative and search operations are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident."

