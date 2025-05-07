A small group of members of the European Parliament, including two members of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, a pro-Russian far-left party in Germany, will be among the guests at the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: German news magazine Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ruth Firmenich and Michael von der Schulenburg, MEPs and associates of Wagenknecht, announced they would participate in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and would be accompanied by three other MEPs from Czechia, Slovakia and Cyprus.

While in Moscow, they intend to meet with members of the Russian parliament and other representatives of the political and cultural spheres.

They stated their motive as being the desire "to overcome the growing spiral of confrontation and escalation in Europe".

Firmenich and von der Schulenburg stated they plan to travel to Kyiv afterwards and have been in contact with the Ukrainian embassy regarding this.

Ruth Firmenich is described as a close associate of Sahra Wagenknecht, having worked with her since 2004.

When asked about her party members' trip to Moscow, Wagenknecht said she saw nothing scandalous in it.

Quote from Wagenknecht: "They are going to Moscow to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for the 80th anniversary of liberation. I don’t know what there is to criticise about that. They will not be taking part in the military parade or any similar state events."

Background:

In February, Wagenknecht refused to answer a question about whether she was glad that Ukraine still existed as a state despite three years of full-scale war and numerous losses.

She also stated that German industry – and the European economy in general – "has no chance" without cheap energy resources from Russia.

