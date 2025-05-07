All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 7 May 2025, 19:01
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Sahra Wagenknecht. Stock Photo: Getty Images

A small group of members of the European Parliament, including two members of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, a pro-Russian far-left party in Germany, will be among the guests at the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: German news magazine Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Ruth Firmenich and Michael von der Schulenburg, MEPs and associates of Wagenknecht, announced they would participate in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and would be accompanied by three other MEPs from Czechia, Slovakia and Cyprus.

Advertisement:

While in Moscow, they intend to meet with members of the Russian parliament and other representatives of the political and cultural spheres.

They stated their motive as being the desire "to overcome the growing spiral of confrontation and escalation in Europe".

Firmenich and von der Schulenburg stated they plan to travel to Kyiv afterwards and have been in contact with the Ukrainian embassy regarding this.

Advertisement:

Ruth Firmenich is described as a close associate of Sahra Wagenknecht, having worked with her since 2004.

When asked about her party members' trip to Moscow, Wagenknecht said she saw nothing scandalous in it.

Quote from Wagenknecht: "They are going to Moscow to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for the 80th anniversary of liberation. I don’t know what there is to criticise about that. They will not be taking part in the military parade or any similar state events." 

Background:

  • In February, Wagenknecht refused to answer a question about whether she was glad that Ukraine still existed as a state despite three years of full-scale war and numerous losses.
  • She also stated that German industry – and the European economy in general – "has no chance" without cheap energy resources from Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiawarEuropean Parliament
Advertisement:
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
All News
Russia
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
20:25
Chief of Zelenskyy's office: Ukraine is ready for peace talks only after full ceasefire
19:25
Ukraine's National Guard foils Russian "swimming assault" on Pokrovsk front – video
19:09
Over 60,000 passengers stranded in Russian airports due to drone attacks
19:01
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
18:43
Ukrainian women wounded in war take part in Playboy photoshoot – photos
18:38
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
18:05
Vance reveals further US plans to end Russo-Ukrainian war
17:56
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
17:42
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
17:27
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: