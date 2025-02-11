All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

German pro-Russian politician calls Ukraine's resistance cost "absurd"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 11 February 2025, 14:48
German pro-Russian politician calls Ukraine's resistance cost absurd
Sahra Wagenknecht. Photo: Getty Images

Sahra Wagenknecht, the leader of the German pro-Russian far-left party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, has refused to comment on whether she was pleased that Ukraine "still exists after three years" of full-scale war, rather than capitulating to Russia in the first week. She called the cost of resistance "absurd" and argued that the "death of a million people" was allegedly unnecessary.

Source: European Pravda, citing Wagenknecht in an interview with YouTube blogger Tilo Jung

Details: Jung asked Wagenknecht whether it wasn’t better that the war in Ukraine had lasted three years, with the Ukrainian state still existing, rather than if Russia had won in a blitzkrieg in just one week. He repeatedly asked her: "Sahra, are you glad that despite the terrible situation, Ukraine still exists after three years?"

Advertisement:

Wagenknecht initially called this a "bold statement" and then accused Jung of asking the wrong question.

Quote: "I’m not glad about Ukraine’s existence because of the cost. The cost is absurd, and it wasn’t necessary to pay that price. A million people didn’t need to die for Ukraine to still exist." 

She also added that she would have been happy "if Ukraine had ended the war earlier. Then it would still exist."

Wagenknecht repeatedly referred to the million deaths, which, according to her, could have been avoided either without the war or through a quick peace agreement. She believes that Ukraine could have remained within its 2022 borders if it had reached a peace deal at the start of the full-scale invasion.

Asked whether Ukraine should surrender, Wagenknecht replied, "A peace agreement requires two sides."

Quote: "Of course, I don’t want Ukraine to disappear."

Background:

  • Recently, Wagenknecht said that German industry – and European industry in general – stands no chance without affordable energy resources from Russia.
  • The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance also expressed outrage over not being invited to the Munich Security Conference.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyPutinRussiawar
Advertisement:
Bloomberg: US Treasury secretary will travel to Ukraine to negotiate earth resources deal
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
All News
Germany
War in Ukraine to be main topic at Munich conference, US secretary of state says
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Germany will support Ukraine but won't back its NATO membership – chancellor candidates' debate
RECENT NEWS
18:39
Slovak PM says Slovakia has "moral right" in considering ways to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine
18:28
New Pentagon chief says US will not send troops to Ukraine
18:25
EXPLAINERWhat does Ukraine need for record-speed EU accession talks?
17:51
Bloomberg: US Treasury secretary will travel to Ukraine to negotiate earth resources deal
17:33
Russians drop aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast, killing two people – photos
17:19
Zelenskyy believes it's too early to judge Biden's actions on Ukraine
17:13
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"
16:48
No announcements on new aid for Ukraine at Ramstein format meeting – WP
16:42
Hungarian deputy foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to demand explanation about alleged slander campaign
16:38
Denmark's intelligence: Russia could be ready for war with Europe in 5 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: