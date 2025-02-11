Sahra Wagenknecht, the leader of the German pro-Russian far-left party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, has refused to comment on whether she was pleased that Ukraine "still exists after three years" of full-scale war, rather than capitulating to Russia in the first week. She called the cost of resistance "absurd" and argued that the "death of a million people" was allegedly unnecessary.

Source: European Pravda, citing Wagenknecht in an interview with YouTube blogger Tilo Jung

Details: Jung asked Wagenknecht whether it wasn’t better that the war in Ukraine had lasted three years, with the Ukrainian state still existing, rather than if Russia had won in a blitzkrieg in just one week. He repeatedly asked her: "Sahra, are you glad that despite the terrible situation, Ukraine still exists after three years?"

Advertisement:

Wagenknecht initially called this a "bold statement" and then accused Jung of asking the wrong question.

Quote: "I’m not glad about Ukraine’s existence because of the cost. The cost is absurd, and it wasn’t necessary to pay that price. A million people didn’t need to die for Ukraine to still exist."

She also added that she would have been happy "if Ukraine had ended the war earlier. Then it would still exist."

Wagenknecht repeatedly referred to the million deaths, which, according to her, could have been avoided either without the war or through a quick peace agreement. She believes that Ukraine could have remained within its 2022 borders if it had reached a peace deal at the start of the full-scale invasion.

Asked whether Ukraine should surrender, Wagenknecht replied, "A peace agreement requires two sides."

Quote: "Of course, I don’t want Ukraine to disappear."

Background:

Recently, Wagenknecht said that German industry – and European industry in general – stands no chance without affordable energy resources from Russia.

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance also expressed outrage over not being invited to the Munich Security Conference.

Support UP or become our patron!