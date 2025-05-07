All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chief of Zelenskyy's office: Ukraine is ready for peace talks only after full ceasefire

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 7 May 2025, 20:25
Chief of Zelenskyy's office: Ukraine is ready for peace talks only after full ceasefire
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has said that Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations, but only after a complete ceasefire. He added that some issues would have to be discussed with Russia.

Source: Yermak in an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, quoted on his Telegram

Quote: "…I said that we want peace, but its achievement does not depend solely on us. If everything depended on Ukraine, this war would have ended long ago. But the reality is that Russia shows no genuine desire to stop its aggression. Over 50 days ago, President Trump proposed a complete 30-day ceasefire – we agreed. Russia responded with a three-day ‘Victory Day truce’.

Advertisement:

We are ready for negotiations. But only after a full ceasefire. This is the position of Ukraine, the United States and our European partners. We do not trade our independence. Our red lines are the Constitution, international law and the UN Charter. We will never recognise the occupation of our territories. However, we are realists: we understand that some issues will have to be discussed at the negotiating table. We are ready for this – if Russia comes to the table as well."

Details: Yermak stressed that Ukraine had proven itself a responsible and constructive partner. In particular, it has signed a historic agreement with the United States, which Yermak called "the foundation of future security through the economy".

"Ukraine continues to fight. Because we have no other country. And we have the strength to win not only the war – but also the peace," he added.

Advertisement:

Background: US Vice President JD Vance said that the US would like the Russians and Ukrainians to agree on some basic principles in order to start negotiations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationswarAndrii Yermak
Advertisement:
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
All News
negotiations
Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible
Trump team dissatisfied with envoy Witkoff's approach to talks with Russia – The New York Post
Zelenskyy: Russia has ignored ceasefire proposal for over 50 days, tangible push is needed – video
RECENT NEWS
20:25
Chief of Zelenskyy's office: Ukraine is ready for peace talks only after full ceasefire
19:25
Ukraine's National Guard foils Russian "swimming assault" on Pokrovsk front – video
19:09
Over 60,000 passengers stranded in Russian airports due to drone attacks
19:01
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
18:43
Ukrainian women wounded in war take part in Playboy photoshoot – photos
18:38
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
18:05
Vance reveals further US plans to end Russo-Ukrainian war
17:56
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
17:42
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
17:27
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: