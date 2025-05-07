Chief of Zelenskyy's office: Ukraine is ready for peace talks only after full ceasefire

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has said that Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations, but only after a complete ceasefire. He added that some issues would have to be discussed with Russia.

Source: Yermak in an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, quoted on his Telegram

Quote: "…I said that we want peace, but its achievement does not depend solely on us. If everything depended on Ukraine, this war would have ended long ago. But the reality is that Russia shows no genuine desire to stop its aggression. Over 50 days ago, President Trump proposed a complete 30-day ceasefire – we agreed. Russia responded with a three-day ‘Victory Day truce’.

Advertisement:

We are ready for negotiations. But only after a full ceasefire. This is the position of Ukraine, the United States and our European partners. We do not trade our independence. Our red lines are the Constitution, international law and the UN Charter. We will never recognise the occupation of our territories. However, we are realists: we understand that some issues will have to be discussed at the negotiating table. We are ready for this – if Russia comes to the table as well."

Details: Yermak stressed that Ukraine had proven itself a responsible and constructive partner. In particular, it has signed a historic agreement with the United States, which Yermak called "the foundation of future security through the economy".

"Ukraine continues to fight. Because we have no other country. And we have the strength to win not only the war – but also the peace," he added.

Advertisement:

Background: US Vice President JD Vance said that the US would like the Russians and Ukrainians to agree on some basic principles in order to start negotiations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!