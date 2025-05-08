All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US treasury secretary agrees Putin is a war criminal, but says talks with him are necessary

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 07:43
US treasury secretary agrees Putin is a war criminal, but says talks with him are necessary
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Photo: Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed when asked on 7 May if he considered Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

Source: Kyiv Independent, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question from Democratic Congressman Juan Vargas, "Do you consider Vladimir Putin a war criminal?", Bessent answered "Yes".

Advertisement:

These comments were made during Bessent's speech to the US Congress and his annual testimony in front of the House Committee on Financial Services.

When Vargas asked, "Would you negotiate with a war criminal?", Bessent replied: "I think that's the nature of diplomacy, one must negotiate with both sides, Sir".

Quote from Bessent: "I believe negotiation was needed with the Japanese after World War II."

Advertisement:

Details: Bessent had previously been critical of Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He suggested on 1 May resetting relations between Ukraine and the US after the signing of a bilateral mineral resources deal on 30 April.

Bessent stated that the previous administration led by former US president Joe Biden had provided assistance to Ukraine but imposed "very weak" sanctions against Russia.

Background:

  • US Vice President JD Vance said he is "still optimistic" about the possibility of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, noting that Washington is now waiting for Kyiv and Moscow to agree to engage directly with each other.
  • US President Donald Trump believes that Putin's proposal for a "three-day truce" is "a lot" compared to what happened before.
  • He also suggested that the Russian leader has become more willing to make peace after the recent drop in oil prices.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

USAPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
All News
USA
Vance explains US’s next steps to end Russo-Ukrainian war
US to finance Ukrainian weapons production for US$764 million
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
10:50
Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
10:47
Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
10:35
Estonian foreign minister says Europe can't "gift" €240 billion in frozen Russian assets to Putin
10:08
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
09:43
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
09:43
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
09:04
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
09:02
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
08:56
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: