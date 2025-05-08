Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian defence forces conducted a large-scale operation and regained positions near the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: analytical project DeepState on Telegram; Khartiia National Guard Brigade in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Khartiia: "The 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian defence forces, has completed a large-scale operation to liberate a forest area north of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast. The total area of the liberated territory is over 200 hectares."

Details: The offensive lasted five and a half months, during which the defence forces were able to push the Russians further away from Kharkiv and regain control over an important natural and tactically significant area.

"During this time, the enemy lost nearly 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, over 200 pieces of weaponry and 175 pieces of equipment," Khartiia said.

It is noted that units from the Khartiia brigade and the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko carried out the breakthrough of the Russian defences and the capture of the bridgehead at the initial stage of the operation.

