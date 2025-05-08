Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video

One person was killed and two others injured in Russian guided aerial bomb attacks on Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 May. The Russians attacked civilian settlements despite the so-called "three-day truce" declared by the Russian leadership.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office and State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "At around 03:00 on 8 May, in Sumy district’s Mykolaivka hromada, the enemy dropped what is likely a guided aerial bomb on civilian houses. As a result, a 55-year-old woman was killed in her own home, and her 24-year-old son was injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Half an hour later, at 03:30, the Russians dropped another bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the Vorozhba hromada in Sumy district, injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Criminal proceedings were initiated over the incident.

Aftermath of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service added that on the morning of 8 May, the Russians conducted airstrikes on the territory of the Bilopillia hromada, as a result of which one residential building was completely destroyed and three civilian houses and seven outbuildings were damaged.

Advertisement:





Quote from the SES: "Specialists of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene. While inspecting the area, rescue workers found a woman under the rubble. The victim was carefully unblocked and handed over to paramedics."

Rescue workers helping the injured woman Photo: State Emergency Service

They also added that fires broke out in three residential buildings in the Sumy district as a result of the nighttime attack.

"Rescue workers worked at the scene from night to morning. Unfortunately, one civilian died as a result of this incident," the SES summed up.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that during the night, the Russians intensified tactical aviation strikes using guided aerial bombs in Sumy Oblast.

On 7 May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold a three-day ceasefire for the Victory Day (9 May) remains in effect.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!



