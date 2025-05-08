All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 May 2025, 10:08
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

One person was killed and two others injured in Russian guided aerial bomb attacks on Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 May. The Russians attacked civilian settlements despite the so-called "three-day truce" declared by the Russian leadership.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office and State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram 

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "At around 03:00 on 8 May, in Sumy district’s Mykolaivka hromada, the enemy dropped what is likely a guided aerial bomb on civilian houses. As a result, a 55-year-old woman was killed in her own home, and her 24-year-old son was injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Half an hour later, at 03:30, the Russians dropped another bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the Vorozhba hromada in Sumy district, injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Criminal proceedings were initiated over the incident.

 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service added that on the morning of 8 May, the Russians conducted airstrikes on the territory of the Bilopillia hromada, as a result of which one residential building was completely destroyed and three civilian houses and seven outbuildings were damaged.

Advertisement:


Quote from the SES: "Specialists of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene. While inspecting the area, rescue workers found a woman under the rubble. The victim was carefully unblocked and handed over to paramedics."

 
Rescue workers helping the injured woman
Photo: State Emergency Service

They also added that fires broke out in three residential buildings in the Sumy district as a result of the nighttime attack.

"Rescue workers worked at the scene from night to morning. Unfortunately, one civilian died as a result of this incident," the SES summed up.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that during the night, the Russians intensified tactical aviation strikes using guided aerial bombs in Sumy Oblast.
  • On 7 May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold a three-day ceasefire for the Victory Day (9 May) remains in effect.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

    Sumy Oblastwarcasualties
    Advertisement:
    Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
    Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
    War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
    Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
    Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
    Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
    All News
    Sumy Oblast
    Man injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on 5 May dies in hospital
    Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day
    Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately
    RECENT NEWS
    11:04
    Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
    10:50
    Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
    10:47
    Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
    10:35
    Estonian foreign minister says Europe can't "gift" €240 billion in frozen Russian assets to Putin
    10:08
    Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
    09:43
    Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
    09:43
    Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
    09:04
    No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
    09:02
    Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
    08:56
    New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
    All News
    Advertisement:
    Advertisement: