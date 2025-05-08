All Sections
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 May 2025, 09:04
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
Debris from a downed Russian drone. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 20 drones during the third wave of Russian UAV attacks on 7 May. No Russian drones have been detected in the air since the start of 8 May, although Moscow has stepped up airstrikes using tactical aircraft.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Air Force Command on social media

Details: Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 31 loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones from the area of the Russian city of Millerovo during the third wave of attacks, between 14:30 and 20:30 on 7 May.

Twenty Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Ukraine's north and centre.

Six Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The Russian attack affected Cherkasy Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force notes that since the start of the day, no missile strikes or the use of loitering munitions have been recorded in Ukrainian airspace as of 08:00 on 8 May.

However, Russian forces intensified tactical aircraft strikes in Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 May.

Background:

  • The Kremlin reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared a "truce" on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, as the Russians call World War II.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the initiative by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to declare a three-day truce from 7 to 9 May as a theatrical performance to create an atmosphere of Moscow's exit from isolation. Instead, Zelenskyy insisted on a 30-day ceasefire, as proposed by the US.

