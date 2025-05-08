Russian strike on Kupiansk on 2 May: death toll rises as man's body retrieved from under rubble

Emergency workers dismantling the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russian strike. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Emergency workers recovered the body of a utility company employee killed by a Russian guided aerial bomb in the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 8 May.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast on Facebook

Details: Russian forces are reported to have destroyed a utility company building in Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb on 2 May, killing two employees. One of the bodies has been found buried deep beneath the rubble.

Emergency workers made several attempts to recover the body but were forced to suspend operations each time due to ongoing Russian bombardments.

"Emergency workers managed to retrieve the body of the deceased with incredible effort and courage only today at 13:20," the State Emergency Service noted.

Background: On the evening of 2 May, Russian forces bombarded Kupiansk from the air for 20 minutes, after which emergency workers retrieved the man's body from under the rubble.

