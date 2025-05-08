All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike on Kupiansk on 2 May: death toll rises as man's body retrieved from under rubble

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 May 2025, 16:15
Russian strike on Kupiansk on 2 May: death toll rises as man's body retrieved from under rubble
Emergency workers dismantling the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russian strike. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Emergency workers recovered the body of a utility company employee killed by a Russian guided aerial bomb in the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 8 May.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast on Facebook

Details: Russian forces are reported to have destroyed a utility company building in Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb on 2 May, killing two employees. One of the bodies has been found buried deep beneath the rubble.

Advertisement:
 
Emergency workers dismantling the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russian strike.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Emergency workers made several attempts to recover the body but were forced to suspend operations each time due to ongoing Russian bombardments.

 
Emergency workers dismantling the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russian strike.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

"Emergency workers managed to retrieve the body of the deceased with incredible effort and courage only today at 13:20," the State Emergency Service noted.

Background: On the evening of 2 May, Russian forces bombarded Kupiansk from the air for 20 minutes, after which emergency workers retrieved the man's body from under the rubble.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament votes for ratification of minerals deal with US
Ukraine receives €1bn loan from EU, secured by profits from frozen Russian assets
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Putin's "ceasefire" turned out to be farce, Russia attacks along entire front line
Ukraine may abandon dollar peg in favour of euro, Reuters says
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kupiansk three times in one day, injuring civilians – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:34
Russia builds new factory for explosives production – Reuters
16:25
Hungary not blocking 17th EU sanctions package against Russia, approval expected in May, diplomatic sources say
16:17
Romania and Netherlands to establish training centre for Ukrainian F-16 technicians
16:15
Russian strike on Kupiansk on 2 May: death toll rises as man's body retrieved from under rubble
15:44
Over 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports
15:03
European Parliament extends trade visa-free regime for Ukrainian steel and iron for 3 years
14:55
European Parliament adopts resolution calling on Russia to return Ukrainian children
14:40
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capture Russian soldiers behind enemy lines – video
14:30
Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveals how much money it spends on female military clothing
14:22
Ukrainian Parliament votes for ratification of minerals deal with US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: