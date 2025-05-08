All Sections
Gazprom's comeback? US and Kremlin secretly discuss return of Russian gas to Europe

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 8 May 2025, 17:30
Gas pipes. Stock photo: Getty Images

US and Russian officials have held talks on possible American assistance in restoring Russian gas exports to the European market despite the current freeze in energy relations between Europe and Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing unnamed sources

Details: Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Europe significantly reduced its imports of Russian gas. As a result, Gazprom posted losses of US$7 billion the following year.

Sources familiar with the discussions say restoring Russia’s role in the European gas market could help secure a peace deal with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

While much of Europe has switched to alternative suppliers, some countries continue to purchase Russian gas. Industry experts believe that the number of buyers could increase after a peace agreement.

Currently, Russian gas covers only 19% of Europe’s demand – down from 40% – mainly through liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline deliveries via the TurkStream route through Türkiye.

US involvement in reviving Russian gas exports could help Moscow overcome political resistance in parts of Europe. Washington would also benefit by gaining leverage over supply volumes and maintaining access to the process, two diplomatic sources and one White House official said.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian Presidential Representative for Investments Kirill Dmitriev discussed gas issues as part of peace negotiations on Ukraine, two of eight sources stated. Witkoff’s spokesperson declined to comment.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, headed by Dmitriev, told Reuters: "Currently, there are no such discussions".

Countries still importing Russian gas include Hungary and Slovakia – via the TurkStream pipeline – and Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Spain, which receive LNG from Russian company Novatek under long-term contracts.

Background:

USAgasRussia
