EU chief diplomat says "final political endorsement" of tribunal for Putin to take place in Ukraine on 9 May

European Union foreign ministers are expected to give final political approval for the creation of an international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine – commonly referred to as a tribunal for Putin and other top Russian officials – during their visit to Ukraine on 9 May.

Source: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw on 8 May, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: Kallas announced that during the 9 May visit of EU foreign ministers to Ukraine, a political decision would be adopted to establish the international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas said that the EU would give final political endorsement for the creation of the tribunal for war crimes and crimes of aggression tomorrow. She emphasised that there would be no impunity and that accountability would follow for the crimes committed.

She added that the core group had already reached agreement at the technical level on how the tribunal would be established, and now they also had approval at the political level. Kallas stated that the tribunal for the crime of aggression would be established under the Council of Europe and that the secretary general of the Council of Europe would join the meeting via video link.

Kallas also noted that an announcement would be made on 9 May regarding the allocation of €1 billion to support Ukraine’s defence industry.

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski clarified that EU foreign ministers would travel to Lviv on 9 May.

Background:

As European Pravda previously reported, a coalition of states working to establish a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine completed the technical and legal groundwork to launch the tribunal under the Council of Europe framework.

The secretary general of the Council of Europe has confirmed the organisation is ready for a "rapid launch" of the tribunal and called on countries to demonstrate political will to ensure its establishment.

