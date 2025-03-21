All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Preparation for tribunal against Putin under Council of Europe completed

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 March 2025, 18:32
Preparation for tribunal against Putin under Council of Europe completed
Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The group of states (Core Group) working on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine has finalised the technical and legal documents required to launch it under the Council of Europe.

Source: Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, following the Core Group meeting in Strasbourg from 19 to 21 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As a result of the meeting, the Core Group completed technical work on three draft documents: a draft bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of the special tribunal, a draft statute of the tribunal and a draft expanded partial agreement on the tribunal’s management.

Advertisement:

These three documents will now be submitted for political consideration by the participating states.

Berset welcomed "the successful outcome of the Core Group’s meeting".

Quote: "I welcome the successful outcome of the Core Group’s meeting and the finalisation of the necessary technical legal documents for the establishment of the Special Tribunal within the framework of the Council of Europe." 

Advertisement:

Details: Berset stated that the Council of Europe is ready for the rapid launch of the tribunal and urged states to "demonstrate the political will to ensure" its creation.

Discussions for establishing a special tribunal for Russia over the crime of aggression have been ongoing since 2022, as there is currently no international court with jurisdiction over this crime. However, no meaningful progress has been made in a long time.

Background: On 4 February 2025, during the 13th meeting of the Core Group countries on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, participants approved the draft statute of the tribunal and reached an agreement to launch it through a bilateral accord between Ukraine and the Council of Europe.

Read more about the plans to establish the tribunal in an interview with Alain Berset: Tribunal on Russian aggression to start in 2025, no objections from Trump – interview

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Putintribunal
Advertisement:
"More than 80% of our missiles hit their targets" – first-ever interview with Ukrainian F-16 pilot
NATO secretary general promises devastating response to Putin for attacking Poland or another NATO state
Ukraine agrees with US on list of facilities that Russia must not hit as part of partial ceasefire
Ukraine's Security Service detains two Russian agents in Ternopil who planned to plant bomb near military enlistment office – photos
Russia sentences Ukrainian POWs to 13-23 years in prison in Azov case
Landmine kills Russian propagandist from central TV channel, injures cameraman
All News
Putin
EU ambassador after Russia's overnight strikes: This is what "peace" Putin promised Trump looks like
Kremlin claims it is not targeting Ukraine's energy facilities as agreed
ISW: Putin wants to use peace talks to get concessions from Ukraine and US
RECENT NEWS
20:43
Ukrainian official explains country's vision for European peacekeeping mission
20:28
Ukraine's defence minister and UK foreign secretary discuss importance of further pressure on Moscow
20:16
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant worker to 18 years in prison for alleged terrorism
18:54
F-16 pilot explains how Ukrainian forces counter Russian guided bombs and their carriers
18:39
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 4
18:15
Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron
18:09
Europe seeks alternatives to peacekeepers in Ukraine due to challenges in implementation – Reuters
17:50
"More than 80% of our missiles hit their targets" – first-ever interview with Ukrainian F-16 pilot
17:49
Fuel tanks for emergency generators damaged at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
17:31
Russian drone hits shelter housing farm animals evacuated from Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: