Zelenskyy on US-Ukraine mineral resources deal: "There has never been such a promising economic agreement"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to everyone involved in drafting and ratifying the natural resources agreement between Ukraine and the United States, stating that "there has never been such a promising economic agreement".

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I expect the ratification law to be submitted from the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] to my Office soon. Once the legal procedures are complete, we will be able to begin establishing the Fund."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "there has never been such a promising economic agreement in Ukraine-US relations".

"This is a joint investment effort with the United States for decades to come. Right now, it serves as a strong foundation for security cooperation, and in the long term, it offers an opportunity for Ukraine and the US to expand mutually beneficial economic collaboration," he added.

Background:

On 8 May, the Ukrainian Parliament voted to ratify the agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States.

On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the minerals deal.

On 2 May, the Ukrainian government submitted the Kyiv-Washington agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund to parliament for ratification.

On 6 May, the Foreign Policy Committee supported the ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal as a basis and as a whole.

On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada was to vote on the ratification of the mineral deal with the US.

Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, said that the US should make the first contribution to the joint investment fund with Ukraine.

