All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German foreign minister says special tribunal on Russian aggression will be central topic of meeting in Lviv

Mariya YemetsFriday, 9 May 2025, 11:09
German foreign minister says special tribunal on Russian aggression will be central topic of meeting in Lviv
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The new German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed that a special tribunal on Russia's aggression against Ukraine will be the main topic of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lviv on 9 May.

Source: Tagesspiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul said that establishing a special tribunal to ensure accountability for Russia's aggression against Ukraine will be a key topic at the informal meeting of European ministers.

Advertisement:

He noted that this would demonstrate to the free world that such actions cannot remain without consequences.

Wadephul stressed that this tribunal was also a preventive measure for the future, so that no one would ever think that in the 21st century the world could return to the Middle Ages and wage wars with impunity.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 8 May, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that Putin's tribunal would receive its final political approval in Lviv on 9 May.
  • European foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commemorated the fallen Ukrainian soldiers during their visit to Lviv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

GermanyRussiatribunalLviv
Advertisement:
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
Ukraine sees second day without Shahed drones, but Russia bombs Sumy even during Victory Day parade
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine
Vance: Russia can't expect to be given territory it hasn't conquered yet
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
All News
Germany
New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine
Zelenskyy holds first conversation with newly appointed German Chancellor Merz
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
16:31
Nordic countries invite Ukraine to expand partnership
16:28
Woman living alone on her street evacuated with 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast
16:11
EU to allocate €1bn from profits of Russian assets for arms orders from Ukrainian defence industry
16:07
EXPLAINERHow the "British Trump's" party won local elections and what it means
15:56
EU has plans B and C amid Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession, says EU diplomacy chief
14:59
Ukrainian and European diplomats reveal details of tribunal for Russian leadership
14:25
EU high representative hopes for decision from tribunal for Russian aggression in 2026
14:18
European diplomats issue joint statement in Lviv on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
13:49
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: