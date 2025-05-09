German foreign minister says special tribunal on Russian aggression will be central topic of meeting in Lviv

The new German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed that a special tribunal on Russia's aggression against Ukraine will be the main topic of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lviv on 9 May.

Source: Tagesspiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul said that establishing a special tribunal to ensure accountability for Russia's aggression against Ukraine will be a key topic at the informal meeting of European ministers.

He noted that this would demonstrate to the free world that such actions cannot remain without consequences.

Wadephul stressed that this tribunal was also a preventive measure for the future, so that no one would ever think that in the 21st century the world could return to the Middle Ages and wage wars with impunity.

Background:

On 8 May, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that Putin's tribunal would receive its final political approval in Lviv on 9 May.

European foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commemorated the fallen Ukrainian soldiers during their visit to Lviv.

