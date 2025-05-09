All Sections
Hungarian foreign minister reacts to exposure of Hungarian spy network in Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 9 May 2025, 13:11
Hungarian foreign minister reacts to exposure of Hungarian spy network in Ukraine
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Getty Images 

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that Budapest has not yet received official reports from Kyiv about the exposed network of Hungarian spies, but also recalled the alleged "anti-Hungarian propaganda" in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to 444.hu

Details: When asked by the media to comment on the Security Service of Ukraine’s statement about the exposed network of Hungarian military intelligence spies operating in Zakarpattia Oblast, Szijjártó said that he had not yet received such reports from the Ukrainian side.

Quote: "We will be able to say something only if we receive some details or official information. Until then, this should be seen as propaganda and should be treated with caution.

Anti-Hungarian propaganda is often used in Ukraine, and in many cases it has been completely unfounded."

Background:

  • On the morning of 9 May, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the exposure of a Hungarian military intelligence network that had been conducting espionage activities in Zakarpattia Oblast, including "testing the waters" on the mood of local residents and their reaction to the potential appearance of "Hungarian peacekeepers" in the oblast. 
  • Hungary continues to block the start of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations because of its demands on the rights of Hungarians in Zakarpattia.
  • This has created a risk that Ukraine and Moldova will go through this process separately.

Read more in the article: Orbán sidelines Ukraine, helps Moldova. What might happen to Kyiv's EU dream with Hungary's veto

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

