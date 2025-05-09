All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 9 May 2025, 13:49
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has reported that he spoke last night with US President Donald Trump about a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that he welcomed Trump’s clear call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. He said this call was supported on Friday morning by British and Nordic partners.

Advertisement:

Macron stressed that everyone must now work immediately to achieve a ceasefire – "without pretense or delaying manoeuvres".

"Ukraine agreed to this ceasefire almost two months ago. I now expect Russia to do the same. Otherwise, we will be ready to respond decisively, together with all Europeans and in close coordination with the United States," the French president wrote.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatened Russia with new sanctions if it does not agree to a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine and to peace talks.
  • On Thursday, Merz also held a phone call with US President Donald Trump. The chancellor said he had expressed his support to Trump for the plan of a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
  • Trump, after his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 8 May, stated that ideally he would like to see a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and again mentioned the possibility of new sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronFranceUSARussia
Advertisement:
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
Ukraine sees second day without Shahed drones, but Russia bombs Sumy even during Victory Day parade
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine
Vance: Russia can't expect to be given territory it hasn't conquered yet
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
All News
Macron
Macron: Pressure on Russia will increase in coming days to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine
Macron after meeting Zelenskyy: Now it's up to Putin to prove he wants peace – video
Zelenskyy-Macron meeting happening right now in Rome
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
16:31
Nordic countries invite Ukraine to expand partnership
16:28
Woman living alone on her street evacuated with 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast
16:11
EU to allocate €1bn from profits of Russian assets for arms orders from Ukrainian defence industry
16:07
EXPLAINERHow the "British Trump's" party won local elections and what it means
15:56
EU has plans B and C amid Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession, says EU diplomacy chief
14:59
Ukrainian and European diplomats reveal details of tribunal for Russian leadership
14:25
EU high representative hopes for decision from tribunal for Russian aggression in 2026
14:18
European diplomats issue joint statement in Lviv on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
13:49
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: