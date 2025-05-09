Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire

French President Emmanuel Macron has reported that he spoke last night with US President Donald Trump about a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that he welcomed Trump’s clear call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. He said this call was supported on Friday morning by British and Nordic partners.

Advertisement:

Macron stressed that everyone must now work immediately to achieve a ceasefire – "without pretense or delaying manoeuvres".

"Ukraine agreed to this ceasefire almost two months ago. I now expect Russia to do the same. Otherwise, we will be ready to respond decisively, together with all Europeans and in close coordination with the United States," the French president wrote.

Background:

Advertisement:

On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatened Russia with new sanctions if it does not agree to a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine and to peace talks.

On Thursday, Merz also held a phone call with US President Donald Trump. The chancellor said he had expressed his support to Trump for the plan of a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump, after his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 8 May, stated that ideally he would like to see a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and again mentioned the possibility of new sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!