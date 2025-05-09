Nordic countries invite Ukraine to expand partnership

The countries that are part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) initiative have invited Ukraine to establish an expanded partnership.

Source: a statement by the Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Further support for Ukraine was the central theme of the JEF summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in parts of the meeting at Oslo City Hall remotely.

Advertisement:

"We agreed to invite Ukraine to form an enhanced partnership with the Joint Expeditionary Force. Russia’s war against Ukraine has created the most serious security situation in Europe since the Second World War. We stand firm in our support to Ukraine. We also have a great deal to learn from the experience Ukraine has gained during the war. A closer partnership between Ukraine and the JEF will be important for promoting security and stability in our corner of Europe," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The nations agreed that the JEF should strengthen its work to better coordinate and cooperate with NATO.

"The JEF nations have unique expertise and insight, and we are to provide support to NATO in the regions we know so well. The Baltic Sea region, the High North and the North Atlantic are our geostrategic area of concern and mutual interest. The JEF is a forum for promoting practical cooperation, shared situational awareness and exchange of experience that can help to strengthen both NATO as a whole and the defence and emergency preparedness of the individual countries," says Støre.

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine is interested in expanding cooperation with the countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force and in becoming a full member of this initiative.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a coalition established in 2014 and led by the United Kingdom, which includes Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, the Baltic States and the Netherlands. The coalition focuses on maintaining security in the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic and the High North.

In January 2025, these countries launched enhanced monitoring of subsea infrastructure following the suspected damage to the Estlink-2 submarine power line and several submarine communication cables in the Gulf of Finland on 25 December 2024. These activities are conducted in addition to national and NATO activities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!