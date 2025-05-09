All Sections
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 9 May 2025, 16:54
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has reported that his country is expelling two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex, citing Szijjártó, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó lamented the "rising anti-Hungarian rhetoric" in Ukraine and the "discrediting campaign against Hungarians".

He added that two "spies operating under diplomatic cover" at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest were expelled from Hungary on 9 May. The decision was only recently communicated to the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest.

Quote: "The latest campaign against Hungarians has the same goal as the previous ones. We, the Hungarians, want peace, we say no to war, we've never supplied weapons to Ukraine and we are not going to do so. We haven't and won't allow anyone to drag us into this war."

Details: These developments were prompted by the revelation that the Security Service of Ukraine had uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence network involved in espionage activities in Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine’s west. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the region.

Initially, Szijjártó asserted that Budapest had not received any official reports from Kyiv regarding the exposed network of Hungarian spies and referred to it as "anti-Hungarian propaganda".

