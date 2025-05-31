All Sections
DeepState: Russians capture new territory near Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 31 May 2025, 18:29
DeepState: Russians capture new territory near Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast
Situation near Oleksandriia as of 30 May. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have advanced near the village of Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: As of 30 May, territory near Oleksandriia, close to the Russian border, is partly designated as occupied and partly as a grey zone.

Situation near Oleksandriia as of 29 May
Photo: DeepStateMap

As of 29 May, the situation was different: there was almost no occupied territory, while some areas across the border were marked as under Ukrainian control.

 
Situation near Oleksandriia as of 30 May
Photo: DeepStateMap

Therefore, another stretch of Russian-controlled territory has expanded in Sumy Oblast, in addition to the Zhuravka-Novenke-Veselivka-Basivka area.

 
Situation near Oleksandriia as of 30 May
Photo: DeepStateMap

DeepState also reported that Russian troops had occupied the settlement of Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: On 31 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russian forces had become significantly more active on the Zaporizhzhia front and focused their efforts on the border area of Sumy Oblast.

