DeepState: Russians capture new territory near Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have advanced near the village of Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Details: As of 30 May, territory near Oleksandriia, close to the Russian border, is partly designated as occupied and partly as a grey zone.
As of 29 May, the situation was different: there was almost no occupied territory, while some areas across the border were marked as under Ukrainian control.
Therefore, another stretch of Russian-controlled territory has expanded in Sumy Oblast, in addition to the Zhuravka-Novenke-Veselivka-Basivka area.
DeepState also reported that Russian troops had occupied the settlement of Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Background: On 31 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russian forces had become significantly more active on the Zaporizhzhia front and focused their efforts on the border area of Sumy Oblast.
