Russian military train blown up near occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
A Russian military train was blown up on a railway section near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 31 May–1 June.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: DIU did not confirm its involvement in the incident.
The intelligence service stated that the train was heading towards occupied Crimea.
As a result of the explosion on the railway track, the train – which included fuel tankers and freight wagons – was derailed.
The intelligence service reported that following the incident, Russian forces increased patrols and inspections at checkpoints.
Background: On 24 May, drone operators from DIU units tracked and struck a Russian fuel train on occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
