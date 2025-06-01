Russian military train blown up near occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A Russian military train was blown up on a railway section near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 31 May–1 June.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: DIU did not confirm its involvement in the incident.

The intelligence service stated that the train was heading towards occupied Crimea.

As a result of the explosion on the railway track, the train – which included fuel tankers and freight wagons – was derailed.

The intelligence service reported that following the incident, Russian forces increased patrols and inspections at checkpoints.

Background: On 24 May, drone operators from DIU units tracked and struck a Russian fuel train on occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

