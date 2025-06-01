Ukraine shot down 385 Russian drones and missiles in record attack

Russian forces launched a record 479 aerial weapons on Ukraine overnight on 31 May – 1 June 2025, with Ukrainian air defences shot down 385 targets, including 210 drones and 3 cruise missiles, while 172 drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects) or were suppressed.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: The assault began at 19:30 on 31 May 2025, involving:

472 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, launched from Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia;

Three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, Russia;

Four Kh-101 and Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from air and ground.

The primary targets were Kharkiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

As of 13:30 on 1 June 2025, air defences neutralised 385 targets: 210 Shahed-type and other drones, as well as 3 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles, across eastern, southern, northern, western and central Ukraine. Of these, 213 were shot down by firepower and 172 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Russians succeeded in hitting 18 targets across Ukraine.

