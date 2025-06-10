Russian drones hit maternity hospital in Odesa

The Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station and residential buildings in the city of Odesa on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged in a nighttime drone attack. Luckily, there were no casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper said that the Russians had hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station and residential buildings.

"Regarding the maternity hospital: no injuries; patients and staff managed to evacuate in time," he added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!