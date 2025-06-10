All Sections
Russian drones hit maternity hospital in Odesa

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 02:22
Russian drones hit maternity hospital in Odesa
Damaged house. Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

The Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station and residential buildings in the city of Odesa on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged in a nighttime drone attack. Luckily, there were no casualties."

Details: Kiper said that the Russians had hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station and residential buildings.

"Regarding the maternity hospital: no injuries; patients and staff managed to evacuate in time," he added.

