All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: houses damaged, cars on fire

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 04:03
Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: houses damaged, cars on fire
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv Oblast came under a large-scale aerial attack by Russia on the night of 9-10 June. The Russians used attack drones and missiles. Destruction has been confirmed in four districts of the oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Kalashnyk said damage had been recorded in the Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts as a result of the large-scale Russian attack.

Advertisement:

"Houses were damaged and cars caught fire," he added.

Information on casualties and the scale of the destruction is being confirmed.

An air-raid warning has been in effect for over five hours.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
Ukraine brings back first group of POWs aged under 25 – video
Council of EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another three years
Large-scale Ukraine-Russia POW exchange agreed in Istanbul begins – photos, video
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Overnight Russian attack damages house and car in Kyiv Oblast – photos
Russian missile and drone attack damages houses in Kyiv Oblast
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts: no casualties, but houses, farm buildings and cars damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:02
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv: damaged houses, cars, and dozens of fires – photos
09:43
Russia seeks to test NATO resolve and expand war beyond Ukraine, German intelligence reports
09:24
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
09:18
Ukraine's foreign minister urges partners not to delay sanctions against Russia after latest strikes
09:11
Russian overnight attack on Odesa kills two, damages maternity hospital, railways and ambulance station – photos
09:05
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: death toll rises to three, up to five people may be trapped under rubble
08:29
Teenager injured in Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June dies
08:15
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, infrastructure, car service station and high-rise building damaged – photo
08:14
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 80 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Russia loses 960 soldiers and 2 aircraft over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: