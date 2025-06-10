Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: houses damaged, cars on fire
Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 04:03
Kyiv Oblast came under a large-scale aerial attack by Russia on the night of 9-10 June. The Russians used attack drones and missiles. Destruction has been confirmed in four districts of the oblast.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kalashnyk said damage had been recorded in the Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts as a result of the large-scale Russian attack.
"Houses were damaged and cars caught fire," he added.
Information on casualties and the scale of the destruction is being confirmed.
An air-raid warning has been in effect for over five hours.
