Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: houses damaged, cars on fire

Kyiv Oblast came under a large-scale aerial attack by Russia on the night of 9-10 June. The Russians used attack drones and missiles. Destruction has been confirmed in four districts of the oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kalashnyk said damage had been recorded in the Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts as a result of the large-scale Russian attack.

"Houses were damaged and cars caught fire," he added.

Information on casualties and the scale of the destruction is being confirmed.

An air-raid warning has been in effect for over five hours.

