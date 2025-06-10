Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, infrastructure, car service station and high-rise building damaged – photo

Two people have been injured in Russian attacks using various types of weapons on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Houses, infrastructure, a car service station and a power line have been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The attacks on the Nikopol district did not stop. The aggressor used FPV drones and artillery. They terrorised the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas. Two men aged 43 and 53 have been injured. Both are in hospital in a moderate condition." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Infrastructure facilities, a high-rise building, a car service station, a garage and a power line were damaged in the district. A fire broke out, which was already extinguished.

Damage caused by Russian attacks Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Mezhova and Slovianka hromadas in the Synelnykove district suffered from drone strikes.

"A fire broke out and it was extinguished by firefighters. The community arts centre was almost destroyed and a house was damaged," Lysak reported.

He added that air defence forces had downed six UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the evening and overnight.

