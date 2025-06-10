Ukrainian forces repel nearly 80 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces have repelled a total of 79 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front and in the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting is currently taking place. A total of 174 combat clashes have occurred over the past 24 hours across 11 fronts and in Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched five assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka and Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted 11 attacks over the past day. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kolisnykivka and towards the village of Kurylivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 12 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Lypove and Nadiia and towards Ridkodub, Karpivka, Novyi Mir, Olhivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces carried out one attack near the settlement of Hryhorivka during the day.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka and towards Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted 13 assaults near the settlements of Dyliivka and Toretsk and towards Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 offensive actions by Russian troops near the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Novoukrainka, Novoolenivka, Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka and towards the settlements of Zelenyi Kut, Pokrovsk and Muravka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole and Vesele, and towards Shevchenko, Bahatyr and Zaporizhzhia.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attempts to advance near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepove and Nesterianka and towards the village of Pavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops attempted to storm Ukrainian defensive positions five times over the past day but were unsuccessful.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 38 Russian attacks. In addition, Russian troops carried out 15 airstrikes using 23 guided aerial bombs and launched 217 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including three with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the Russian offensive potential in the rear.



