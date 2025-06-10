Russia strikes residential building in Odesa: one person killed, three injured – photos, video

Russia attacked a residential building in the city of Odesa on the night of 9-10 June. Early reports have indicated that one person has been killed and three hospitalised.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Quote: "A strike on a residential building has been recorded. Early reports indicate that one person was killed and three hospitalised. The number of casualties is being confirmed. The destruction is significant and will be assessed in the morning."

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

Person being evacuated Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

The scene of the attack Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

Background: On the night of 9-10 June, the Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station and residential buildings in Odesa.

