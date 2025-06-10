All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia strikes residential building in Odesa: one person killed, three injured – photos, video

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 03:48
Russia strikes residential building in Odesa: one person killed, three injured – photos, video
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

Russia attacked a residential building in the city of Odesa on the night of 9-10 June. Early reports have indicated that one person has been killed and three hospitalised.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Quote: "A strike on a residential building has been recorded. Early reports indicate that one person was killed and three hospitalised. The number of casualties is being confirmed. The destruction is significant and will be assessed in the morning."

Advertisement:

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov
 
Person being evacuated
Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov
 
The scene of the attack
Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

Background: On the night of 9-10 June, the Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station and residential buildings in Odesa.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

casualtiesdrones
Advertisement:
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
Ukraine brings back first group of POWs aged under 25 – video
Council of EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another three years
Large-scale Ukraine-Russia POW exchange agreed in Istanbul begins – photos, video
All News
casualties
Teenager injured in Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June dies
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Young couple killed in Russian 6 June attack on Lutsk – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
10:02
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv: damaged houses, cars, and dozens of fires – photos
09:43
Russia seeks to test NATO resolve and expand war beyond Ukraine, German intelligence reports
09:24
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
09:18
Ukraine's foreign minister urges partners not to delay sanctions against Russia after latest strikes
09:11
Russian overnight attack on Odesa kills two, damages maternity hospital, railways and ambulance station – photos
09:05
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: death toll rises to three, up to five people may be trapped under rubble
08:29
Teenager injured in Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June dies
08:15
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, infrastructure, car service station and high-rise building damaged – photo
08:14
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 80 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Russia loses 960 soldiers and 2 aircraft over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: