Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 June 2025, 12:23
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Mykola Tochytskyi on Facebook

A Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June damaged the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Odesa Film Studio.

Source: Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi on Facebook; press service for the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications

Quote: "Tonight, the enemy struck again at the very heart of our identity. Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv is damaged – a shrine that has survived centuries and symbolises the birth of our statehood. The shockwave caused the destruction of the cornice on the main apse of this monument of national importance. This 11th-century temple is the soul of all Ukraine."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: Mykola Tochytskyi on Facebook

Details: Specialists from the cathedral reserve, alongside an investigative-operational group from the Shevchenkivskyi district police department, conducted a visual examination of the site  and recorded its condition. The interior of the monument was not damaged. However, vibration loads caused by explosions threatened the integrity of the monument’s structures, which remain at high risk due to regular large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine’s capital.

Odesa Film Studio, one of Europe’s oldest cinema centres, was also damaged. The set for the national film Dovzhenko, dedicated to the renowned Ukrainian director, was completely destroyed.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: Mykola Tochytskyi on Facebook

The fire was extinguished thanks to the prompt actions of the security team, and most of the unique artefacts were saved. There were no casualties among the workers. However, Odesa’s civilian infrastructure was also affected, including residential buildings and medical facilities. One film studio employee lost their home that night.

Background: Four people were injured following a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June. In addition, residential buildings, a business centre, warehouses and a railway were damaged, cars were destroyed, and approximately 10 fires broke out, some of which are still being extinguished.

KyivRusso-Ukrainian warculture
