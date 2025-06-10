Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv: damaged houses, cars, and dozens of fires – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Four people were injured following a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June. In addition, residential buildings, a business centre, warehouses and a railway were damaged, cars were destroyed, and about 10 fires broke out, some of which are still being extinguished.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Ukrainska Pravda reporter from the scene

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "The capital has suffered another large-scale Russian attack. As a result of the fall of UAV debris, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure in various parts of the city have been reported. Four people were injured."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service published photos showing emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Darnytskyi district, fires broke out near a temporary accommodation facility and in a recreational park. Cars burned in courtyards, and a three-story residential building burned down. The railway was also damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a high-rise building and in warehouses. The warehouses are still being extinguished currently.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A series of strikes were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Firefighting operations are ongoing in a disused building.

Debris fell on the grounds of a church in the Holosiivskyi district and damaged the top floors of a business centre.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

In the Solomianskyi district, debris caught fire on the roof of a 16-storey building.

In the Desnianskyi district, cars burned but the fire has already been extinguished.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

A fire broke out in a non-residential area of the Podilskyi district.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

"A total of 441 emergency workers and 102 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service are involved in clearing up the aftermath of the Russian attack," the statement said.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Background:

Russia mobilised 315 Shahed-type strike UAVs, various types of decoy drones, two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles in the attack last night. Kyiv was the main target.

It is noted that the air defence units shot down two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles. Moreover, they shot down 213 UAVs with fire weapons, and 64 more disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. Strikes were recorded in 11 locations, with debris from downed UAVs found in 16 locations.

