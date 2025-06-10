Zelenskyy comments on exposure of Hungarian spy network in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that the reason why Ukraine took the decision to publicise the exposure of a Hungarian intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast was to demonstrate that Ukraine was aware of their presence.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Hungarian publication Válasz Online, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether he could envisage a de-escalation of the tension that has ensued following the announcement by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) that it had uncovered a network of Hungarian informants in Zakarpattia.

He replied that "there is no problem if we respect each other".

"Budapest has tried to interfere in Ukrainian internal affairs in dozens of different ways. [...] We stopped the illegal distribution of passports in Zakarpattia before the war. Most of the cases were dealt with quietly, amongst ourselves," the president said.

"Why did we make the current case public? We have additional photos and videos of various meetings organised by the Hungarian Military National Security Service (KNBSZ) on Hungarian territory, which we will also publish if necessary. I don’t want to threaten anyone, but we do have everything in our possession. This includes how KNBSZ paid its intelligence asset. We have documented everything," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the exposed agent network had been in operation since 2021, with the most recent handover of information taking place on 25 March 2025.

Zelenskyy posed a series of rhetorical questions as to why Hungarian intelligence might need details on the locations of Ukrainian air defence and military units and local sentiment regarding potential Hungarian "peacekeepers".

"How should we respond to this in times of war? I am not saying that Budapest wants something, but if it does not, then for whom is it gathering information? I asked NATO officials whether they had asked the Hungarians to collect data on such matters. They replied that they had not. I am the president of a country at war – how would you have reacted if you were in my place?" Zelenskyy asked, adding that he does not blame Viktor Orbán, but rather the KNBSZ.

