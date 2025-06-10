All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German chancellor accuses Russia of "serious war crimes" amid latest attacks

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 10 June 2025, 19:52
German chancellor accuses Russia of serious war crimes amid latest attacks
Friedrich Merz. Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused Moscow of "serious war crimes" following the latest Russian large-scale attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Source: German TV news service Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Russia has "purposefully and ruthlessly" attacked the civilian population of Ukraine with numerous drones and cruise missiles in recent days, Merz said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Advertisement:

The large-scale Russian attacks constitute "terror against civilians" and "by no means a proportionate response" to Ukraine's "very precise" attacks on Russian military airfields, the chancellor added.

Background: 

  • On 10 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with 322 aerial assets. Ukraine’s air defences managed to shoot down 284 of them. 
  • It was reported that a building near the EU Delegation to Ukraine had been damaged as a result of the Russian strikes on Kyiv.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for no delay in imposing powerful new sanctions against Russia following the large-scale airstrikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Journalists identify Russian soldiers treated in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions on Russian legal entities and citizens
EU unveils 18th sanctions package against Russia
Russian overnight attack damages Kyiv's St Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
All News
Germany
Germany's spy chief: Russians support Putin and his war
Russia seeks to test NATO resolve and expand war beyond Ukraine, German intelligence reports
Germany calls for rapid expansion of shelter network amid Russian threat
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Ukrainian intelligence spokesman outlines key gain of POW exchange with Russia – videos
20:12
Journalists identify Russian soldiers treated in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
19:52
German chancellor accuses Russia of "serious war crimes" amid latest attacks
19:27
EXPLAINER"The exact details are classified but I can share some": key takeaways from NATO Secretary General’s speech
19:02
Ukraine orders mandatory evacuation in 7 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast amid intensified Russian attacks
18:27
Germany's spy chief: Russians support Putin and his war
18:27
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions on Russian legal entities and citizens
17:42
Second round of prisoner swap: Ukraine brings back severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners from Russian captivity – photos
17:38
Russian bomb kills one and injures two in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
17:15
Record losses: Russian coal industry stares into the abyss
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: