German chancellor accuses Russia of "serious war crimes" amid latest attacks
Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 19:52
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused Moscow of "serious war crimes" following the latest Russian large-scale attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Source: German TV news service Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Russia has "purposefully and ruthlessly" attacked the civilian population of Ukraine with numerous drones and cruise missiles in recent days, Merz said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
The large-scale Russian attacks constitute "terror against civilians" and "by no means a proportionate response" to Ukraine's "very precise" attacks on Russian military airfields, the chancellor added.
Background:
- On 10 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with 322 aerial assets. Ukraine’s air defences managed to shoot down 284 of them.
- It was reported that a building near the EU Delegation to Ukraine had been damaged as a result of the Russian strikes on Kyiv.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for no delay in imposing powerful new sanctions against Russia following the large-scale airstrikes.
