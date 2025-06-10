German chancellor accuses Russia of "serious war crimes" amid latest attacks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused Moscow of "serious war crimes" following the latest Russian large-scale attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Source: German TV news service Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russia has "purposefully and ruthlessly" attacked the civilian population of Ukraine with numerous drones and cruise missiles in recent days, Merz said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The large-scale Russian attacks constitute "terror against civilians" and "by no means a proportionate response" to Ukraine's "very precise" attacks on Russian military airfields, the chancellor added.

Background:

On 10 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with 322 aerial assets. Ukraine’s air defences managed to shoot down 284 of them.

It was reported that a building near the EU Delegation to Ukraine had been damaged as a result of the Russian strikes on Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for no delay in imposing powerful new sanctions against Russia following the large-scale airstrikes.

