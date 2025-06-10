All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia constantly increases number of assets used in its attacks

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 June 2025, 20:45
Zelenskyy: Russia constantly increases number of assets used in its attacks
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 10-11 June, has said that Russia has been steadily increasing the number of strikes in recent months.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address on 10 June

Details: In his address, Zelenskyy thanked all political figures, public leaders and media professionals who spread information about Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Quote: "It is vital that there is no silence in response to Russian escalation – and it is clear that escalation is underway. For months now, Russia has been steadily increasing the number of means of destruction used in its attacks. This is a consistent trend. And it means that Moscow fears no one in the world – no one among those who have called for an end to the killings and for meaningful negotiations on ending the war. Putin wants to continue killing and exploits the lack of a strong response. They don’t listen to Washington. And that says a lot to the world – to everyone."

Details: The president added that he had heard reports from the military and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov concerning countermeasures against drones and missiles and strengthening Ukraine’s air defence.

Zelenskyy noted that Russian forces had once again used ballistic missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea. He also mentioned reports of Russian-Iranian drone technology being transferred to North Korea.

Zelenskyy
