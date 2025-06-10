Russia destroys main warehouse of Ukrainian tea and coffee producer Gemini – video
Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 22:29
A Russian missile strike has destroyed the main warehouse and service centre of Gemini, a Ukrainian producer of coffee and tea.
Source: Gemini press service
Quote: "Fortunately, no one was injured, but there may be temporary delays in product shipments and service operations."
Details: The strike also caused a fire that destroyed the first batch of Taktikava cups, which were produced through a joint fundraising campaign with the Come Back Alive Foundation to support the Captain Training programme for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Background:
On 3 June, Russia destroyed a grain elevator belonging to the Prometey Group, one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural holdings.
- On 4 May, a Russian drone severely damaged a branch and depot of Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private courier company, in Kharkiv Oblast, causing delays in parcel deliveries.
- During the large-scale Russian attack on the night of 25-26 May, an agricultural facility in Chernihiv Oblast came under fire.
