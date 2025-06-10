Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungary: Good-neighbourliness must be mutual

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stated that Ukraine agrees on the importance of good-neighbourly relations with Hungary, though such relations must be mutual.

Source: Tykhyi on X (Twitter), commenting on remarks by Zoltán Kovács, spokesperson for the Hungarian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier, Kovács criticised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for remarks made in an interview with the Hungarian outlet Válasz Online, accusing him of openly campaigning for the Hungarian opposition party Tisza.

Advertisement:

Tykhyi pointed out that Budapest has never called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire, yet continues to "absurdly accuse Ukraine of refusing to make peace".

Quote: "The Hungarian government's communication line, which demonises Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, has gone off the rails. The Hungarian authorities remain silent when principled action is required, and they level baseless accusations when seeking common ground is required."

More details: According to Tykhyi, it is hardly surprising that, given the circumstances, a simple statement from Ukraine to the Hungarian media "elicits such nervous, escalatory, and simply unfair accusations from Hungarian authorities".

He reiterated Ukraine’s desire for neighbourly relations with Hungary but stressed that "good-neighbourliness must be mutual".

Quote: "The Hungarian authorities' bet on searching for imaginary enemies will pass one day, but our two countries' good-neighbourly relations will endure."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!